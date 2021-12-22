'Bigg Boss 15': Rashami Desai breaks glass during fight with Rakhi Sawant

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Rashami Desai got upset and broke a glass during her argument with Rakhi Sawant in the Ticket To Finale task.

The latest promo shows a huge fight between Rakhi Sawant and Rashami Desai. In the Ticket To finale task, Rakhi is the 'sanchalak' but Rashami feels that she is being biased in the game and not giving a fair decision.