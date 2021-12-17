'Bigg Boss 15': Rashami Desai declares her love for Umar

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Rashami Desai expressed her feelings for Umar Riaz during the Ticket To Finale task by cupping his face and declaring: "I love you."

She did it even as she was having a heated argument with Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

In the previous episode, when Abhijit Bichukale asked Devoleena for a kiss on his cheek, she warned him not to cross the line. Tejasswi Prakash stood up for Devoleena, but Rashami was not in her favour. Rashami, in fact, told Devoleena that she should know how to draw the line and that if she kept interfering all the time, others would do the same.