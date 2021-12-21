'Bigg Boss 15': Rashami, Karan blame Rakhi for 'unfair' decisions during 'Ticket To Finale'

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) The Ticket to Finale task in 'Bigg Boss 15' house has created a rift between Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant. Rashami says Rakhi is not honest in her decisions as a 'sanchalak'.

During the 'Dragon Fire' task, Karan Kundrra, Abhijit Bichukale and Rashami Desai have a chance to become the second finalist. Now, the nominated contestants including Pratik, Nishant, Shamita, Umar and Devoleena have to play the game and the winner has the chance to eliminate one contestant.