'Bigg Boss 15': Salman, Dharmendra recreate iconic bike scene of 'Sholay'

Both the actors are seen opening the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode sitting on the bike and dancing to 'Shaam Shandaar' song. Dharmendra says: "I am here Gabbar." Salman replies: "Gabbar, I am coming."

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) The latest promo of 'Bigg Boss 15' shows superstars of Bollywood Salman Khan and Dharmendra recreating the iconic bike scene of 1975 blockbuster 'Sholay' which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

Later, Bharti Singh is also seen having some fun banter with Dharmendra and enacting another famous scene of Ramesh Sippy's 'Sholay' in which Veeru (Dharmendra) threatens to jump off a water tank to force Basanti (Hema Malini) to accept his proposal.

Bharti with a bottle in her hand says: "If I am not your dream girl, at least I am your drum girl. You must be happy that the Pumpkin of your garden is dancing here."

She adds: "Recently Salman cut his birthday cake and later a snake also bit him."

Dharmendra says: "Actually it was not male but a female snake." (usko saanp ne nahi sapnio ne kaata hai). And Bharti says: "It was sent by Colors as the 'Naagin' show is coming up."

--IANS

ila/kr