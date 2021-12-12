'Bigg Boss 15': Salman gives inmates chance to either connect with families or give up prize money

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see host Salman Khan entering the house and giving an opportunity to inmates to connect with their family via video call. But he says nothing is easy here and there is a condition to this.

Now, there are two options in front of the non-VIP contestants, either they can give up the prize money or decline to talk to their family members and try to win the amount.