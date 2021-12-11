'Bigg Boss 15': Salman Khan slams contestants on how they deal with relationships

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see Salman Khan taking a class of all the contestants inside the house as they are seen breaking mutual trusts in relationships and keeping their close bonds aside.

In the recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seen fighting with each other while discussing Vishal. Tejasswi was blamed by Rajiv and Karan that if she was aware of Vishal's planning in the game, why did she never open up about it.