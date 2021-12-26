'Bigg Boss 15': Salman, Shahid dance together; Karan proposes to Tejasswi on 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur having some fun moments with host Salman Khan. They will be welcomed on the show with a dance performance by Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz.

Meanwhile, Salman also praised Shahid for his dance moves on the track 'Tu Mere Agal Bagal hai' from his movie 'Phata Poster 'Nikhla Hero'. He said: "For so long I have been trying to do this move but couldn't do it properly." Later both performed together on the track.