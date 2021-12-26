'Bigg Boss 15': Salman's 'shayari' for Nora Fatehi, Shamita gives 'Loser No. 1' jersey to Rakhi

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Host Salman Khan will be seen giving housemates a 'Jersey task' during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15'.

The jersey in this task is named 'Loser No. 1' and contestants have to give one loser jersey to the housemate who they think is a loser.

Shamita Shetty gives the jersey to Rakhi Sawant and said: "I want to give this jersey to Rakhi. She has made mockery of my injury. There is also some limitation in the entertainment industry and she has crossed that."