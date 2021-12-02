'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita faints during face-off with Devoleena

While Devoleena is the 'Sanchalak' for VIPs, Shamita helms this role for the non-VIPs.

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) The earlier episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' already saw a full on fight between Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the 'BB Game' in which non-VIPs have the chance to win prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

Well already this task resulted in a tussle between Devoleena and Shamita, their fight turns more ugly as non-VIPs refuse to do any given task by the VIP contestants.

The latest promo of the upcoming episode shows Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal going physical but more shocking is the fight between Devoleena and Shamita. Due to this face-off between the two, Shamita fainted and Karan was seen taking her to the medical room.

Shamita asks Devoleena: "Where is your brain, my darling?" This makes Devoleena angry and she tells Shamita to watch her language. Later they had a physical fight and they were stopped by the housemates. Devoleena shouts at Shamita and she tries to get physical with Devoleena and she ends up fainting in Karan Kundrra's arms.

She was taken out of the house for medical reasons and now she is back.

