'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita hugs Raqesh, Neha responds coldly to Pratik

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss 15' is full of drama and the Diwali episode was no different. At one point the contestants received gifts from their families while Miesha Iyer and Umar Riaz did everything to keep the housemates away from the gifts to win the captaincy task.

Shamita Shetty is eager to open her gift. But she is turned down by Umar and has to throw her gift away. However, Nishant seems to enjoy this moment, which makes Shamita furious. She confronts him and starts taking out her frustration on him. But Nishant says that everyone in the house has the right to express themselves.