'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita Shetty faints after heated argument with Devoleena Bhattacharjee

In an upcoming episode of the show, things turned ugly when a fight between Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee ended with the former losing consciousness.As per the recent promo, Shamita fainted and fell in the arms of co-contestant Karan Kundrra after a heated argument with Devoleena.Reportedly, she was sent to the medical room before she could get back in the game.After seeing the promo, netizens expressed their concern."Stay strong Shamita," a fan tweeted."She does not deserve this treatment. Devoleena is so evil," another one wrote.For the unversed, Shamita was also a part of 'Bigg Boss 3' but quit midway to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty's wedding with businessman Raj Kundra. And in July this year, she became a participant in 'Bigg Boss OTT'. (ANI)