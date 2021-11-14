'Bigg Boss 15': Siddhant Chaturvedi gets emotional on meeting Salman Khan on the show

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi got emotional during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15'. He is appearing on the show as a special guest along with Rani Mukerji and Sharvari Wagh.

The actor got extremely excited after meeting host and superstar Salman Khan.

Siddhant has been an ardent fan of Salman Khan all his life and it has become an overwhelming experience for him to meet Salman on the show. The promo shows Siddhant with teary eyes and revealing that he is a big fan of Salman and also tells him how honoured he is while standing beside him on the stage.