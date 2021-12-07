'Bigg Boss 15': Sofia Hayat says Rakhi, Ritesh are a real couple

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) After many 'Bigg Boss' fans posted on social media that Rakhi Sawant has falsely introduced a cameraman of the reality show as her husband, her friend and 'Bigg Boss 7' contestant Sofia Hayat has come out in her support.

She says: "I feel sad that people make rumours and statements about someone without checking any facts, which is completely unacceptable and wrong. I have been to Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh's marriage virtually and it happened for real. Rakhi is my friend and she has shared with me also and now on the show also, that she was in trouble when Ritesh came to her life and worked miracles. I stand with them."