'Bigg Boss 15': Tejasswi questioned over her antics, fans recall Donal Bisht incident

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) 'Ek Deewaana Tha' actress Donal Bisht, who was also seen as a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 15', got a lot of support from fans after her eviction from the show.

During the recent press conference, the media questioned Tejasswi Prakash for making a big hue and cry in the kitchen when Nishant and Pratik were having a normal conversation with her. The netizens too slammed the actress and connected the scenario with the Donal Bisht incident where a similar issue had taken place where Tejasswi spoke to Donal in an arrogant way and the latter got quite emotional after that.