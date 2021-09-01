Bigg Boss 5 to air from October!

We had earlier reported that veteran actor Kamal Haasan has started shooting for the promotional videos of Bigg Boss 5 in Chennai.
The latest update we hear from the team is that the reality show will be airing from October first week. Produced by Endemol Shine India and Vijay TV, the makers are currently busy finalizing the sixteen contestants of the show this week and they will also following strict quarantine protocol for two more weeks.
Bigg Boss 5 will need around thirty to forty days of Kamal Haasan but as the actor's Vikram shoot is progressing only in Tamil Nadu, he has given his nod to host the show in October.
After completing Vikram and Bigg Boss 5, Kamal Haasan will resume shooting for Shankar's Indian 2