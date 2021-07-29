Bigg Boss 5 to begin on 5th September?

The much-anticipated fifth season of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ is all set to commence shortly. Nagarjuna is readying to begin promotions. Nagarjuna had earlier hosted two seasons, and the fifth season will be a hat-trick for him as the host.

The contestants for the show have already been finalized. As a rule, Star MAA always keeps the names under wraps until the premiere episode. Star Maa will telecast the show in the first week of September. The tentative date for the show is September 5th. We have to for the official confirmation.