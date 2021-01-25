Bigg Boss and Cook With Comali are the top shows of Disney + Hotstar!

In a recent statement, Disney + Hotstar has revealed that Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is the most-watched show on their platform. Interestingly, Cook with Comali , a fun cookery show featuring lesser-known stars has become the second most-watched show in Tamil. Though the platform acquired many new films and TV shows, these two reality shows have garnered more views.

Interestingly, the Tamil dubbed versions of Mahesh Babu's Telugu films Sarileru Neekevaru and Maharshi also attracted more viewers. Telugu dubbed films are said to be attracting more viewers.

Chennai is the number one city in India on Disney + Hotstar. Followed by Chennai, Coimbatore is at number 2 in Tamil Nadu.

Among the gender, the female viewers are more glued to the OTT platform.



