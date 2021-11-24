Bigg Boss Arav and Raahei blessed with a baby boy!

Actor and Bigg Boss Season 1 title winner Arav married actress Raahei of Joshua Imai Pol Kaaka fame at a private function last year. Now, the couple is blessed with a baby boy. Both the mom and the son are doing fine. Wishes are pouring in for the couple on the arrival of the new prince.

After his Bigg Boss stint, Arav had acted in director Saran's Market Raja MBBS and his Raja Bheema is yet to hit the screens. Arav is also acting in a film titled Meendum Arugil Vaa and the project is under production.

After Raahei got pregnant, she hasn't signed any new film other than Joshua Imai Pol Kaaka directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. In Joshua Imai Pol Kaaka, Varun, who is one of the contestants of the Bigg Boss 5 is playing the lead role. Produced by Vels Film International, the film is yet to hit the screens.