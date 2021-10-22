Bigg Boss Balaji Murugadoss signs his first film!

Balaji Murugadoss, the runner-up of Bigg Boss Season 4 (Tamil) has signed his first film as a lead actor. Ravindran of Libra Productions will be bankrolling the film.

Balaji Murugadoss shared a pic with producer Ravindran and wrote: "Signed My First movie as lead. Expect the unexpected. Thanks to @libraproductions123 and Mr Ravindran. Need all your support and blessings as always fam.”