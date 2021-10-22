Bigg Boss Balaji Murugadoss signs his first film!

Balaji Murugadoss, the runner-up of Bigg Boss Season 4 (Tamil) has signed his first film as a lead actor. Ravindran of Libra Productions will be bankrolling the film.
Balaji Murugadoss shared a pic with producer Ravindran and wrote: "Signed My First movie as lead. Expect the unexpected. Thanks to @libraproductions123 and Mr Ravindran. Need all your support and blessings as always fam.”
Libra Productions also posted about this new film on Twitter. ""Happy and glad to announce @OfficialBalaji balaji murugados casted as lead in our next project. Strong technical cast and crew details reveling soon. Balaji will entertainment once again in his style but with full of love. My wishes brother", they tweeted.
Libra Productions is also producing Shanthnu's upcoming film Murungakkai Chips.
