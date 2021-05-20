Bigg Boss Malayalam set sealed for violating Covid guidelines?

The shooting set of the reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 in Chennai was sealed for violating the ban on film and television shoots during the pandemic, reports The Hindu. As per the report, eight workers tested positive for Covid 19.
The show, hosted by Mohanlal, was going on for almost 100 days now.
Some reports also suggest that a case has been booked for violating government guidelines as per the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Act.
According to Asianet, the show is postponed for the time being and will resume once the lockdown regulations are over.