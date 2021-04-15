'Bigg Boss' star Jasmin Bhasin on shooting 'Pani di gal' video

Along with lending his vocals to the song with Asees Kaur, Buttar has penned the lyrics. The music is composed by Mix Singh.

"Shooting for 'Pani di gal' was an amazing experience. We had a really professional unit and, hence, it went really well. We had fun on the set and it hardly felt like work. It is a beautiful track and I loved working with Maninder. He is really sweet, down to earth, understanding and an amazing performer," said Jasmin.

Buttar added: "Working with Jasmin made for a beautiful experience. She is a very cute Punjabi girl. Her smile is adorable. One of the most special memories was shooting for the scene where she tells me, ‘Tu inj kyun boleya?' That bit has become viral now. 'Pani di gal' is a song I wrote long back and I was planning to release it for a while now."

--IANS

