'Bigg Boss Telugu 5': Deepika and Ranveer to appear on the finale

Hyderabad, Dec 14 (IANS) Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are to appear on 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' as guests on the grand finale.

The grand finale is only a few days away, with five finalists fighting to win the title for the season.

Hosted by Nagarjuna, the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' finale will be on a grand scale.