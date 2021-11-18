'Bigg Boss Telugu 5': Manas grabs the opportunity after 10 weeks

Hyderabad, Nov 18 (IANS) Anchor Ravi has become the captain in the previous week, and hence is immune to nominations this week in 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'. It is the captaincy that has saved him from being in the nominations for the ninth time in a row.

Now that the contestants are giving their best to win the captaincy task, it is really important for each of them to gain immunity as the game has become harder. In Wednesday's task, Manas, who played the task instead of Siri, won the game and makes her the second contender for the upcoming captaincy task.