'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' nominations list: Upcoming episodes crucial

Singer Sree Rama Chandra, anchor Ravi, Lobo, actress Siri, actor Manas, and actor Shanmukh Jaswanth are the ones on the list of nominations for the weekend eliminations. As all of the nominated contestants are strong players, this elimination is going to be a crucial one.

Hyderabad, Oct 25 (IANS) With actress Priya's exit from the show in Sunday's elimination, the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' house is left with 12 inmates now. As the contestants complete almost 50 days on the reality show, the coming days are going to be crucial for them.

This week's nomination is going to play an important part for the housemates, as they are halfway around, to win the title. Any mistake or any neglect at this point in time might cause big damage to the contestants. The week's nominations have some strong contestants on the list.

Sree Rama Chandra, Manas and Shanmukh are playing a very good game, standing as the most popular contestants of the season. Now that the game has changed and VJ Sunny joins the race, these are termed to be the strongest as of now.

Master Anne, Siri, and Jaswanth are also noted for their hard work in the race to win the title.

