Bigg Boss Telugu 5 postponed to September?

Buoyed by the massive response to its fourth season amid the first wave of COVID19 last year, the makers of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ have been planning to conduct the latest season as early as possible. The team of Star Maa has already begun consulting probable contestants.

The first season is planned to begin in July. But now, everything is changed. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ stands postponed now. It is likely to begin in late August or early September.

Nagarjuna, however, will return to the new season as a host as well. He is currently acting in an action thriller being directed by Praveen Sattaru. The shoot of this film has been halted due to corona cases. If ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ begins in August or September, he will plan the shoot schedules of his current movie accordingly.

