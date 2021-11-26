Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Sunny's 'eviction-free pass' provokes much discussion

As Manas wins immunity by becoming the captain of the house, all the other inmates are in the nominations this week. While VJ Sunny, Singer Sree Rama Chandra, Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh, and RJ Kajal are in the safe zone, Siri and Priyanka are staggering behind in the votings, as per the sources.

Hyderabad, Nov 26 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' is one of the most-watched Television shows of recent times. With only eight inmates left in 'Bigg Boss' house, the viewers have started discussions about the probabilities on which of the five members would reach the next level.

In this frame of context, it is believed that the makers might bring in the topic of the eviction-free pass to save any of the two who will fall in the danger zone in the upcoming eliminations. As Sunny has earned the special power by performing well in the tasks, his fans and the viewers want him to save the power (eviction-free pass) for himself rather than using it in the favour of others.

While the current episodes have the family members' reunion, it has been an emotional week for the contestants. While Manas' mom was in the 'Bigg Boss' house on Thursday, Sree Rama Chandra's sister visited the house too.

Siri's mother, who appeared on the show as a part of the reunion episode, had warned her daughter of the unwanted intimacy with Shanmukh, which had drawn much negativity to the upcoming actress. Saturday's episode is to have Sunny's mom and Ravi's family in 'Bigg Boss' house, as the reunion turns to be quite an emotional one.

