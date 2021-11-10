'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' Upcoming: Sunny is 'the most eligible inmate'

To everyone's surprise, a small piece of cake is placed by the showrunners, in the yard. The cake is tagged with a note "The most eligible housemate can have this cake". While everyone is confused about the real intentions behind the cake, they discuss who could consume the cake.

While the contestants want to avoid any kind of risks by consuming the cake, they also fear if this is some kind of a mind game, which would launch them into the danger zone. The makers of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' released a promo which hints that VJ Sunny dares to consume the cake which is kept in the play area of 'Bigg Boss' house.