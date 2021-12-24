'Bigg Boss Telugu OTT' to be launched soon

Hyderabad, Dec 24 (IANS) Telugu's superstar Nagarjuna, who hosted three seasons of 'Bigg Boss Telugu', recently concluded the fifth season of the reality show.

Now that the makers of 'Bigg Boss' have announced the 'OTT' format of the show, Nagarjuna will host the first season as well.

It is reported that 'Bigg Boss Telugu OTT 1' will go on floors in February 2022. It is reported that nearly 18 contestants will start as inmates, to show their participation in the reality show.