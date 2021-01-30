Biju Menon joins Suresh Gopi’s 'Ottakkomban'

Producer Tomichan Mulakuppadam has welcomed Biju Menon to team Ottakkomban, which has Suresh Gopi as the hero.Ottakkomban was announced as the 250th movie of Suresh Gopi, to be directed by Mathews Thomas.

However the announcement started a controversy with the makers of Prithviraj starrer Kaduva objecting to it. Both the movies is said to be based on the life of a Pala based planter named Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan.