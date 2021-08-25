Biju Menon to play Vivek Oberoi’s role in 'Lucifer's Telugu version

There are reports that Malayalam actor Biju Menon will be doing the role of Bobby, the villain played brilliantly by Vivek Oberoi, in the Telugu version of Lucifer.
Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi is playing the lead in the Telugu remake, titled Godfather, which is being directed by Mohan Raja.
The 2019 Malayalam movie, Lucifer, marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Mohanlal played the lead in the Malayalam original, scripted by Murali Gopy.
Meanwhile there are reports that Bollywood hero Salman Khan will be doing a cameo in Godfather. The rumours are that it is the role done by Prithviraj in Lucifer.