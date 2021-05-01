Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies due to Covid complications, B'Town mourns loss

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Bollywood took to social media to mourn the demise of actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal due to Covid-related complications. He was 52.

After retiring from the Indian Army, Bikramjeet entered showbiz in 2003. He has been part of films such as "Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year", "Aarakshan", "Murder 2", "2 States" and "The Ghazi Attack". He has also been TV shows such as "Diya Aur Baati Hum", "Yeh Hai Chahatein", "Dil Hi Toh Hai" and "24". He was also seen in the web series " Special Ops."