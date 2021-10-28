Bill Gates daughter Jennifer posts adorable birthday wish for him

Jennifer took to her Instagram handle and shared a candid picture of herself with Bill from her wedding day.In the snap, Jennifer could be seen clad in an exquisite bridal gown and Bill holding a small gift box while smiling at her.Sharing the picture, Jennifer wrote, "Happy happy 66th @thisisbillgates. Grateful to learn from your example of endless curiosity, constant exploration and desire to help humanity. Excited to hear about what you learn in this next turn around the sun.""Thank you for your support of our union and dream day recently - these memories will last a lifetime," she added.Jennifer Gates married her longtime beau Nayel Nassar on October 16 at her horse farm in Westchester, New York.The family had a reunion after Jennifer's parents Bill and Melinda French Gates officially split in August after 27 years of marriage. The couple share 3 children: 25-year-old daughter Jennifer, 22-year-old son Rory John Gates, and 19-year-old daughter Phoebe Adele Gates. (ANI)