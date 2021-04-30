Billboard Music Awards 2021: Here is the complete list of nominees

Washington [US], April 30 (ANI): The 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Thursday unveiled this year's list of nominees.
According to E!News, the Billboard Music Awards announced that artists like DaBaby, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and The Weeknd and more go head-to-head for top honours.
Morgan Wallen, who drew controversy earlier this year over a video of him saying a racial slur, is also nominated in six categories but has been barred from appearing on the award show. He has apologised for his behaviour.
First-time nominee DaBaby is leading the pack with 11 Billboard Music Award nominates, followed by Pop Smoke with 10 and Gabby Barrett with nine.
Other notable Billboard nominees include Bad Bunny, Juice WRLD, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and Drake.
The annual event will occur on May 23, as it is returning to its usual month after the pandemic postponed last year's ceremony to October. NBC will broadcast the show from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
Here is the complete list of nominations below!
Top Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Top R&B Artist
Jhene Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
SZA
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Top Rap Male Artist
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Top Female Rap Artist
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Top Country Artist
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Ozuna
J Balvin
Top Latin Female Artist
Becky G
Karol G
Rosalia
Top Latin Duo/Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga
Eslabon Armado
Los Dos Carnales
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Top Christian Artist
Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
BLACKPINK
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen. (ANI)