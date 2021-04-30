Billboard Music Awards 2021: Here is the complete list of nominees

According to E!News, the Billboard Music Awards announced that artists like DaBaby, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and The Weeknd and more go head-to-head for top honours.Morgan Wallen, who drew controversy earlier this year over a video of him saying a racial slur, is also nominated in six categories but has been barred from appearing on the award show. He has apologised for his behaviour.First-time nominee DaBaby is leading the pack with 11 Billboard Music Award nominates, followed by Pop Smoke with 10 and Gabby Barrett with nine.Other notable Billboard nominees include Bad Bunny, Juice WRLD, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and Drake.The annual event will occur on May 23, as it is returning to its usual month after the pandemic postponed last year's ceremony to October. NBC will broadcast the show from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.Here is the complete list of nominations below!Top ArtistDrakeJuice WRLDPop SmokeTaylor SwiftThe WeekndTop New ArtistGabby BarrettDoja CatJack HarlowPop SmokeRod WaveTop Male ArtistDrakeJuice WRLDLil BabyPop SmokeThe WeekndTop Female ArtistBillie EilishAriana GrandeDua LipaMegan Thee StallionTaylor SwiftTop Duo/GroupAC/DCAJRBTSDan + ShayMaroon 5Top Hot 100 ArtistDaBabyDrakeDua LipaPop SmokeThe WeekndTop Billboard 200 ArtistDrakeJuice WRLDPop SmokePost MaloneTaylor SwiftTop Streaming Songs ArtistDaBabyDrakeLil BabyPop SmokeThe WeekndTop Song Sales ArtistJustin BieberBTSMegan Thee StallionMorgan WallenThe WeekndTop Radio Songs ArtistJustin BieberLewis CapaldiDua LipaHarry StylesThe WeekndTop R&B ArtistJhene AikoJustin BieberChris BrownDoja CatThe WeekndTop R&B Male ArtistJustin BieberChris BrownThe WeekndTop R&B Female ArtistJhene AikoDoja CatSZATop Rap ArtistDaBabyDrakeJuice WRLDLil BabyPop SmokeTop Rap Male ArtistJuice WRLDLil BabyPop SmokeTop Female Rap ArtistCardi BMegan Thee StallionSaweetieABCby TaboolaTop Country ArtistGabby BarrettKane BrownLuke CombsChris StapletonMorgan WallenTop Country Male ArtistLuke CombsChris StapletonMorgan WallenTop Country Female ArtistGabby BarrettMaren MorrisCarrie UnderwoodTop Country Duo/GroupDan + ShayFlorida Georgia LineMaddie & TaeTop Rock ArtistAC/DCAJRFive Finger Death PunchMachine Gun Kellytwenty one pilotsTop Latin ArtistAnuel AABad BunnyJ BalvinMalumaOzunaTop Latin Male ArtistBad BunnyOzunaJ BalvinTop Latin Female ArtistBecky GKarol GRosaliaTop Latin Duo/GroupBanda MS de Sergio LizarragaEslabon ArmadoLos Dos CarnalesTop Dance/Electronic ArtistThe ChainsmokersKygoLady GagaMarshmelloSurf MesaTop Christian ArtistCasting CrownsElevation Worshipfor KING & COUNTRYCarrie UnderwoodZach WilliamsTop Gospel ArtistKirk FranklinKoryn HawthorneTasha Cobbs LeonardMaverick City MusicKanye WestTop Social Artist (Fan Voted)BLACKPINKBTSAriana GrandeSB19Seventeen. (ANI)