Billie Eilish fires back at social media critic

Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): Sharing with fans the kind of negative comments she recently received, American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish fired back at her critics on Monday.



According to E! News, the 'Bad Guy' singer had received a comment on one of her videos, which read, "It is just me or is Billie in her flop era like why does she suck no.."

Responding to the comment with a message of her own, she captioned that same clip as, "Literally all I see on this app. Eat my dust my tits are bigger than yours."

The song that was playing in the background of the video was Eilish's new hit 'NDA', the music video of which already has more than 11 million views on YouTube.

This is not the first time Eilish has dealt with trolls. In fact, earlier, she told a news outlet that there was a point last year when she fully stopped reading Instagram comments because it was "ruining my life."

Eilish said, "It is weird. Like, the cooler the things you get to do are, the more people hate you. It's crazy." As per E! News, currently, the singer is getting ready to release her new album 'Happier Than Ever' on July 30. (ANI)

