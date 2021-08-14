Billie Eilish learns she can't control everything

Eilish specifically referenced the animation work on her upcoming film, titled 'Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles' as she said she would have loved to get stuck in on the project herself, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Los Angeles, Aug 14 (IANS) Singer Billie Eilish says she used to want to handle every part of her career by herself, but now has realised it's not always a bad thing to let other people help her out.

"I think the thing that we should all be able to do is say, you know, 'I'm going to be honest with you, this isn't my thing'. You know, even though I want to do this because I want to be able to say that I'm capable of this, but I'm still learning. I want to just watch for a little longer," Eilish said on the 'Spout' podcast.

She added: "I'm the same, like, I want everything to be very, very specific, edited wise, and like, you know, just shots and colour and everything, and I kind of for this one, I was like, you know what? It's okay, I'm handing it over to you. I trust you."

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker is also coming to terms with being on her own more often.

She recently had said: "I really don't like to be alone. I do like having anonymity, or autonomy, but I really am flipped out when I'm alone. I hate it. I have a lot of stalkers and I have people that want to do bad things to me, and I also am freaked out by the dark and, like, what's under beds and couches."

"I have a lot of weird, irrational fears. So I'm still at my parents' house a lot. I just love my parents and really like it here."

--IANS

dc/kr