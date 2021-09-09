Billie Eilish, Megan Fox and more stars to present awards at 2021 MTV VMAs

Washington [US], September 9 (ANI): The MTV VMAs 2021 is just a few days away and more details regarding the show have surfaced.

As per People magazine, Billie Eilish, Megan Fox, Travis Barker, Simone Biles and Avril Lavigne are among the presenters for this year's awards show.



Also joining the star-studded list are Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Fat Joe, Halle Bailey (of Chloe x Halle), AJ McLean and Ashanti. Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, Ja Rule, Cyndi Lauper and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will also present awards.

Barker -- who is up for the best alternative video category for 'transparentsoul' with WILLOW -- will have a double duty at Sunday's awards show as he'll join Machine Gun Kelly for a performance of new single 'papercuts'.

With the confirmed list of presenters, fans can expect to see Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, who will perform at the VMAs, along with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly walk the awards show red carpet together.

Aside from the Blink-182 drummer, Eilish is the only other presenter nominated for VMAs. The Happer Than Ever songstress is up for five awards, including best pop, best Latin, video for good, best direction and best cinematography.



As for who's set to perform at Sunday's awards show, Doja Cat, Chloe (of Chloe x Halle), Twenty One Pilots, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Ozuna, Lil Nas X and Camila Cabello are among those on the list of performers.

Rodrigo will perform 'Good 4 U', Kelly will hit the stage with 'Papercuts' and Cabello will perform 'Don't Go Yet'.

Chloe will perform her first single as a soloist 'Have Mercy', while Twenty One Pilots will hit the stage with 'Saturday'.

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters -- who will also be featured as a performer -- will be honoured with the first-ever US Global Icon award. Lorde was originally set to perform but pulled out due to a "change in production elements".

The award ceremony will take place on September 12 and will be hosted by Doja Cat. The show will air live from the Barclays Center in New York City at 8 pm ET/PT. (ANI)

