Billie Eilish reveals she 'wasn't in a great mental place' when she released her debut album

Washington [US], January 26 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish singer has revealed that she wasn't 'in a great mental place' when she created her 2019 debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'



According to E!News, the 19-year-old songstress revealed the same in latest interview with 'Vanity Fair', which was published on Monday,(local time).

And while she admitted that "parts of it were great" and she "love that album" the 11-time Grammy winner evaluated her emotions during that time and decided to begin talking to a therapist.

Since then, she noted being in a better place, especially while recording her current work. She expressed her new music, "feels exactly how I want it to. There isn't one song, or one part of one song, that I wish was this or that I wish it was that."

During the interview, Eilish also revealed what she's been up to when she's not recording music, including ordering online.

The 'Lovely' songstress asserted, "It's a really weird position I'm in. I feel kind of stupid because I'm like, I don't know how much Froot Loops are. I tried to order one box of Froot Loops and I was like, Oh yeah, sure. It's USD 35. I didn't know that that's expensive. I ordered 70 boxes."

As reported by E!News, outside of her upcoming documentary, 'Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry', the artist has done well chronicling her life on social media, like any average youngster. However, the highly anticipated movie will give fans access to an even deeper Billie.

Back in December, the 'Bad Boy' songstress released the official trailer which adorably featured her lounging in her parents Maggie and Patrick Baird's bed strolling on her phone.

"This is my parents' bed.I sleep in here because I'm scared of monsters in my room," Billie said

Later in the trailer, she has an introspective moment with her mom where she asked, "Why can't we just miss people though? Why do we have to cope? Why can't we just let it happen?"

To which Maggie replied, "Because it hurts.."

As per by E!News, 'Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry' will be in theatres and on Apple TV+ on February 26, 2021. (ANI)

