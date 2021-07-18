Billie Eilish says she is 'ashamed' of her old remarks against Asian community

Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): Referring to the viral video that has been making a buzz on the internet, pop star Billie Eilish admitted that she still feels regretful about her old remarks, that she made against the Asian community.



One month after coming under fire over resurfaced videos, Billie Eilish addressed her previous behaviour in a statement to Vogue Australia, US Weekly has learnt.

"The internet brings up things from everybody's past and I'm like: 'Don't you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past?'" the Grammy winner said in her Vogue Australia cover story, published recently.

She added, "Like, 'Do you not think about the fact that maybe you're embarrassed of your past, so maybe everybody else is embarrassed, too?'"

The 19-year-old songstress noted that she has said "so many things" over the years that she "totally [doesn't] agree with now or think[s] the opposite thing."

"The weirdest thing is how nothing ever goes away once it's on the Internet. Every interview I did when I was 15 is still out there, and I think about it constantly," she further added.

For the unversed, the video of Eilish resurfaced in June, showing the songwriter lip-syncing Tyler, the Creator's 'Fish', which includes an anti-Asian slur, and speaking in what appeared to be an imitation of an Asian accent.

Billie's already admitted she was "embarrassed and appalled" when the video emerged on TikTok. In her statement, she added she didn't know, at that age, the term was derogatory against the Asian community. (ANI)

