Billie Eilish to headline Glastonbury Festival 2022

"We are very excited to confirm that @billieeilish will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night at Glastonbury 2022, to become the Festival's youngest ever solo headliner," the festival announced on Twitter."This will be her first UK festival headline performance," the tweet further read.As per People magazine, she is also the fifth female artist to headline the festival, after Suzanne Vega in 1989, Beyonce in 2011, Florence and the Machine in 2015 and Adele in 2016.Eilish previously became the youngest artist and the first female artist to sweep all four major categories at the Grammy Awards, taking home best new artist, the record of the year, song of the year and album of the year at last year's awards show when she was 18 years old.Eilish recently became the youngest artist ever to write and perform a theme song for the James Bond franchise, with her track 'No Time to Die. She also revealed recently she spent the COVID-19 lockdown writing and recording a new album.The 'Happier Than Ever' artist also become the Met Gala's youngest ever co-chair this year, when Vogue made the announcement in May, explaining that her "willingness to embrace an aesthetic as innovative as her music has pushed emerging brands into the limelight and challenged old rules about how a pop star should dress."Eilish released her sophomore album 'Happier Than Ever' in July, for which she kicks off her world tour in February. She will make her stop at Glastonbury Festival on June 24, 2022, during the European leg of her tour.Eilish will perform on the iconic Pyramid Stage on the Friday night of the 5-day extravaganza, following in the footsteps of artists including the Rolling Stone, Jay-Z, Adele and David Bowie.Glastonbury Festival 2022 will be the first in three years, with both 2020 and 2021's live events cancelled due to the pandemic.A virtual event was attempted in June 2021, with artists live streaming their sets from Worthy Farm instead, although it was beset by technical difficulties. Glasto's organisers had also hoped to host a 1-day mini-concert in September but this was called off in July.Glastonbury 2022 will run from June 22 to June 26 2022. (ANI)