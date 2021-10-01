Billie Eilish to join 'Nightmare Before Christmas' shows alongside Danny Elfman

Washington [US], October 1 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will play the role of Sally alongside Danny Elfman's Jack Skellington at the live-to-film concert experience celebrating Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' later this month.



Eilish was announced Friday as an additional cast member for the two 'Nightmare' shows at Banc of California Stadium on October 29 and 31. Her Sally will join Jack Skellington, sung by the animated musical's composer/songwriter, Danny Elfman, as well as 'Weird Al' Yankovic singing the role of Lock and original voice cast member Ken Page reprising his film vocals as Oogie Boogie.

In the 1993 movie, Catherine O'Hara originated the role of Sally that Eilish will take on as a guest vocalist. "I'm absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew. This will be a real treat (not a trick)."

The 'Nightmare Before Christmas' live-to-film concerts picks up a tradition that previously was produced at the Hollywood Bowl, with the last shows having been put on there in 2018.

In a June interview with Variety, Elfman discussed reviving the production at a new venue after a planned 2020 engagement at the Bowl had to be called off, and talked about the possibility that this could be the last production, at least for a while.

The Banc of California concerts are being produced by Laura Engel and Richard Kraft of Kraft-Engel Management and Alison Ahart Williams, Tim Fox and Georgina Ryder of AMP Worldwide along with Disney Concerts.

The October 29 show starts at 8 and the concert on Halloween night begins at a family-friendlier time of 6:30 p.m. Trick-or-treating stations and costume contests are planned for both nights. (ANI)

