Billie Lourd to join George Clooney, Julia Roberts in 'Ticket To Paradise'

Washington [US], March 6 (ANI): American actor Billie Lourd is in talks to star with Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts in the upcoming movie 'Ticket To Paradise'.



As per The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming romantic comedy will be directed by Ol Parker, who has previously helmed 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'.

Lourd is set to play a recent college graduate who travels with her best friend for a holiday in Bali. Meanwhile, Clooney and Roberts will play a divorced couple that also travels to Bali to stop their daughter from repeating an error they made 25 years earlier.

Lourd's screen credits include 'Booksmart', 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', and the 'American Horror Story' TV series.

Parker and Daniel Pipski wrote the script for 'Ticket to Paradise', and Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title will produce alongside Sarah Harvey and Deborah Balderstone.

Clooney and Grant Heslov will produce for their Smokehouse Pictures, alongside Red Om Films' Roberts, Lisa Gillan, and Marisa Yeres Gill. (ANI)

