Billie Piper has 'abandonment issues'

The actress began her career when she was just 15 and she says that spending so much time on her own has had an impact on her relationships, including her her marriages to Chris Evans and Laurence Fox.

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) British actress Billie Piper is not sure if she can be healthy around love. Piper has been in a relationship with Tribes frontman Johnny Lloyd since 2016.

"I think a lot of my issues romantically have come from being on my own a lot when I was very young," Piper told Red magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added it is an extreme desire to feel loved and safe.

"I guess on some level it's like abandonment issues -- even though I wasn't particularly abandoned; I lead myself largely -- but I think that has affected relationships," said Piper.

She doesn't think she can ever be "fully practical and healthy" in her ideas about love.

"I think on some level I'm always going to be interested in love in a way that throws logic to the floor. Part of me doesn't ever just want to see it as this rational thing where I'm making sure I have date night on a Wednesday; although I think there are merits in doing that," she said.

Piper added: "But the thought immediately makes me feel a bit heavy-hearted and bored. I don't know if I can ever really be fully practical and healthy around love."

The actress feels constantly obsessing about finding happiness is actually unhealthy.

"I think dedicating your life to pursuing happiness is not that helpful and you're likely to be disappointed a lot. (Happiness) is fleeting but, when it's happening, I like to be fully conscious of it and sit with it for as long as I can."

--IANS

dc/vnc/rt