Billie Piper says years with Chris Evans were the 'happiest'

Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Talking about her marriage with Hollywood star Chris Evans, British actress Billie Piper says it was the "happiest time" of her life.

Piper, who was with Evans from 2000 to 2004, says that they travelled a lot together.

"Even though our life was completely wild -- in comparison to other people's lives -- I felt like I was living out a lot of my uni years or something because we spent a great deal of time travelling and drinking and meeting people that I wouldn't have had access to otherwise," she said in the 'Changes With Annie Macmanus' podcast, reports femalefirst.co.uk.