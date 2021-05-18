Billie Piper sought therapy to deal with adult situations as teen celeb

Los Angeles, May 18 (IANS) Actress Billie Piper had to resort to therapy after her meteoric rise to fame as a teenager.

"I was very often in strange, very adult situations that I wouldn't subject my own kids to (at the age of) 16. I was going through everything a teenager goes through, but very publicly. Therapy has been crucial to my getting better," she wrote in the Big Issue magazine's Letter To My Younger Self.