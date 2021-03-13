Billy Crudup exits 'The Flash'

Los Angeles, March 13 (IANS) Actor Billy Crudup has decided to exit from "The Flash" film franchise due to scheduling conflicts with his popular Apple Plus TV show, "The Morning Show".

The 52-year-old, who plays Henry Allen, father of Barry Allen or Flash, in "Justice League" and subsequent standalone films based on the DC superhero, has been pushed around, according to a report in contactmusic.com. This happened first due to the "busy schedule" of Ezra Miller, who plays Flash, and then due to director Rick Famuyiwa, who had been brought in to replace Seth Grahame-Smith.