Billy Eichner's rom-com 'Bros' set to hit theaters in 2022

Washington [US], March 6 (ANI): American comedian and actor Billy Eichner's upcoming romantic comedy titled 'Bros' has been scheduled to debut in theaters next summer on August 12, 2022.



According to Variety, Billy will also be co-writing the script with the movie's director Nicholas Stoller, whose filmmaking credits include 'Neighbors' and its sequel, 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' and 'Get Him to the Greek'.

'Bros', which stars Billy will center on two gay men with commitment issues, who attempt a relationship. The actor who will portray the comedian's on-screen love interest has not been announced yet.

Judd Apatow, whose expansive resume includes funny love stories such as 'The Big Sick' and 'Trainwreck', is producing the film. Billy will also serve as executive producer.

According to Variety, BIlly initially made a name for himself by ambushing unsuspecting New Yorkers for his man-on-the-street comedic game show 'Billy on the Street'. He recently received acclaim as the wisecracking meerkat Timon in Disney's 'The Lion King' remake and will appear next as Matt Drudge in 'American Crime Story: Impeachment'. He previously worked with Stoller on 'Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising' and Netflix's sitcom 'Friends From College'. (ANI)

