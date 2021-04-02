Bindi Irwin shares adorable pictures of newborn daughter

As per E! News, the 22-year-old star celebrated her first week of motherhood by posting photos of her baby girl, Grace, on her Instagram handle. One of the sweet snapshots showed the new parent cradling her daughter as her husband, Chandler Powell, gazed lovingly at their new-born.Another precious picture featured Bindi holding a "one-week old" sign as the child slept in her arms. She wrote, "Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old. This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love."Chandler, re-shared the images, as well. "One week as a family of 3," he captioned the photographs. "My two beautiful girls make every day perfect."According to E! News, Grace was born on March 25, 2021, which coincidently also happened to be the date of Bindi and Chandler's one-year wedding anniversary.At the birth announcement, Bindi had explained that their firstborn is named after her great-grandmother and after relatives on Chandler's side of the family dating back to the 1700s. (ANI)