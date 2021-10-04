Binnu Dhillon on the social message of 'Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme'

"During the pandemic, we have realised the importance of family and relationships. This movie has a special social message about family values, and I am really excited that it will stream soon, and everyone can watch it on their screens," says the Punjabi actor who made his debut on television with the serial 'Paddu' and worked on television serials like 'Sarhad, 'Lori', 'Gaoundi Dharti' and played small roles in films like 'Shaheed-E-Azam' and 'Dev D'.

Directed by Kenny Chhabra, the film stars Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, Seema Kaushal and Pukhraj Bhalla. It will also introduce actors like Maninder Singh, Deepali Rajput, Bhumika Sharma and Armaan Anmol. The film is written by Naresh Kathooria.

'Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme' is the story of Gurnam Singh and Satwant Kaur who are parents to four sons who have been brought up by them with immense love and affection. Like all ageing parents, they want nothing more from their children except for their time and attention, but this is exactly what they don't end up getting.

Producer Harman Baweja said: "We are extremely excited to share this film with audiences across the world. It is an entertaining film with its heart set in the right place, that will bring families together, make them laugh and cry, but more importantly it will make every son and daughter value their parents."

'Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme' premieres on October 14 on ZEE5.

