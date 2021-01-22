Biopic of Ashok Chakra recipient late Major Mohit Sharma on cards

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) A film on the life of Ashok Chakra recipient, late Major Mohit Sharma, is on the cards. While the cast, title and other details are yet to be announced, the film is expected to go on floors in September and set for an Independence Day release in 2022.

Major Mohit Sharma was a Para Special Forces Officer, who was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra in 2009. He infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen under the alias of Iftikhar Bhatt, and was martyred in action on March 21, 2009, while leading the Bravo Assault Team in Kupwara district.

The film is an adaptation of the first chapter of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book, "India's Most Fearless 2: More Military Stories Of Unimaginable Courage And Sacrifice". The film is produced by Applause Entertainment and Drishyam Films.

Confirming the news, Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment, says: "We were amazed by the bravado that Major Mohit Sharma displayed in Shopian, and immediately knew that this is a story that needs to be told to, and known by, every Indian."

Adding to that, Manish Mundra, founder-producer of Drishyam Films, says: "When we came across the chapter of Major Mohit Sharma, it intrigued us. I believe it's our duty as filmmakers to identify such heroes whose lives will not just inspire the current youth but also tell them about the sacrifices made by our special forces."

--IANS

ym/vnc