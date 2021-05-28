Biopic on Veer Savarkar announced on his 138th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): On the 138th birth anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Sawarkar, acclaimed director Mahesh V Manjrekar has been signed by producers Sandeep Singh and Amit B Wadhwani to tell the story of the controversial freedom fighter in a movie titled 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.He wrote, "MAHESH MANJREKAR TO DIRECT VEER SAVARKAR BIOPIC... On the 138th birth anniversary of #VeerSavarkar, producers #SandeepSingh and #AmitBWadhwani announce a biopic... Titled #SwatantraVeerSavarkar... Directed by #MaheshManjrekar... Written by Rishi Virmani and Mahesh Manjrekar."Sandeep and Amit would be producing the upcoming biopic which has been penned by the film's director Manjrekar along with Rishi Virmani.Veer Savarkar had played a significant role in India's freedom struggle and was also a member of the Hindu Mahasabha.Today, even 55 years after his death, he still continues to evoke strong reactions from both sides of the political spectrum. Each year May 28 is marked as the birth anniversary of this freedom fighter. (ANI)